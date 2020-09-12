Football
Milan sign Lyon goalkeeper Tatarusanu

By Peter Hanson

Milan, Sept. 12: Milan have completed the signing of experienced Lyon goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu on a deal until June 2023.

Ligue 1 side Lyon confirmed on Friday a transfer between the clubs was agreed, with Milan announcing the move had been sewn up a day later.

The 34-year-old returns to Serie A having previously spent three years at Fiorentina between 2014 and 2017, before moving to France with Nantes.

Tatarusanu made the switch to Lyon in June 2019 and provided back-up to first choice Anthony Lopes, with the Romania international now set to provide cover for Gianluigi Donnarumma at San Siro.

Milan did not confirm a fee, but reports suggest the Rossoneri have agreed to pay €500,000.

Story first published: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
