Manchester City, Chelsea target Brazil defender Militao

Kolkata, April 13: Sau Paulo defender Eder Militao is attracting interest from a host of Premier League sides mainly Chelsea and Manchester City, as per reports in England.
The young Brazilian defender has been doing wonders in his homeland and has reportedly been valued around £20 million by his club.
The 20-year-old is a versatile player who can play as a centre-back, but is also equally capable of playing in the defensive midfield and right-back role.
Seeing his versatility, both City and Chelsea have reportedly shown an interest, but along with them Portuguese giants Porto and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund too have joined the race.
Militao will surely be a better option than the ageing David Luiz and Gary Cahill if given time whereas he could also be handy in their defensive midfield role as both Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater have been a flop at Chelsea.
Whereas for City, they are reportedly looking for a back-up option of 32-year-old defensive midfielder Fernandinho. Moreover capturing the Brazilian could also give Guardiola an extra option as he is also weighing up a move for another defender.
City's scouting team in recent years are very much active in South America with former Barcelona man Joan Patsy in charge of Football Group’s South American recruitment.
City have recently signed some promising player's like Gabriel Jesus, Douglas Luiz and Marlos Moreno from the continent and their good connection with the Latin American clubs now could come handy in this case.
On the other hand, Guardiola has reportedly drawn a list of three summer signings at least, one central-midfielder, a defender and an attacker.
The Manchester powerhouse are linked with Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilain midfielder Fred who is also a target of current Premier League leader's arch-rivals, Manchester United.
The 25-year-old is reportedly been valued around £50m by his side however apparently till now no concrete offers have been made yet from both the sides.
Guardiola furthermore wants to add another attacker and could again go for Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez in the coming summer after failed to land him in January.
City had earlier made a move for the Algerian attacker in the January window. However, the bid failed in the last moment due to a mismatch in negotiations.
Leicester have reportedly put a price tag of £60m on Mahrez to which City reportedly turned back then. However, the deal is expected to work this time as Leicester apparently wants to encash on the player with a same expected price tag to strengthen their squad from his sale in the summer transfer window.
