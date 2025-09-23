Millwall Boss Neil Relieved After Securing First Home Win Against Watford

Millwall finally secured their first home win of the 2025-26 Championship season, easing the pressure on Alex Neil. They defeated Watford 1-0 on Monday, ending a streak where they were one of five teams without a home point. Camiel Neghli's brilliant free-kick in the 10th minute was the match-winner, finding the top-right corner of Egil Selvik's net.This victory lifted Millwall to 10th place in the Championship standings. Meanwhile, Watford is struggling, sitting at 21st after failing to win in their last four league matches. Despite the lack of clear chances, Watford slightly led in expected goals (xG) with 0.73 compared to Millwall's 0.7.