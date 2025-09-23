Football Millwall Boss Neil Relieved After Securing First Home Win Against Watford Millwall's manager Alex Neil feels relieved after achieving the team's first home victory of the Championship season against Watford. The win lifts pressure from fans and boosts their league position. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

Millwall finally secured their first home win of the 2025-26 Championship season, easing the pressure on Alex Neil. They defeated Watford 1-0 on Monday, ending a streak where they were one of five teams without a home point. Camiel Neghli's brilliant free-kick in the 10th minute was the match-winner, finding the top-right corner of Egil Selvik's net.This victory lifted Millwall to 10th place in the Championship standings. Meanwhile, Watford is struggling, sitting at 21st after failing to win in their last four league matches. Despite the lack of clear chances, Watford slightly led in expected goals (xG) with 0.73 compared to Millwall's 0.7.

Neil expressed satisfaction with his team's performance, believing they deserved all three points. "We hadn't won here in the league, so that always puts pressure on," Neil said. He felt they played well in the first half but had to dig deep in the second half due to injuries affecting player freshness.Looking ahead, Millwall will travel to Wales for their next Championship match against Swansea City this Saturday. Neil mentioned a potential penalty incident late in the game that could have gone their way. "I might be proven wrong - I haven't seen it back - but it looked stonewall," he noted.The win was crucial for Millwall as they aim to build momentum and climb higher in the standings. Neil acknowledged that some players were exhausted towards the end, highlighting the challenges posed by injuries and limited squad rotation options.