Football

Mohamed Salah injury: 'Punish Ramos' petition hits 500,000 signatures

Posted By:
Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid has a word with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool after the latter was brought down by a rash challenge during the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev last Saturday
Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid has a word with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool after the latter was brought down by a rash challenge during the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev last Saturday

Madrid, May 30: A petition calling for action to be taken against Sergio Ramos for the challenge that injured Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final has reached its original target of 500,000 signatures.

Salah lasted just half an hour of Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev after being forced off with a suspected dislocated shoulder sustained in a battle for the ball with opposition captain Ramos.

Salah will play World Cup: Egypt

Replays showed Ramos had hold of Salah's arm as he fell to the ground, pulling the Egypt international down with him and - in the opinion of the petition's author - causing the injury.

The petition, which was expanded on Wednesday to call for one million signatures, is addressed to UEFA and FIFA and also criticises Ramos' alleged play-acting during the final.

"Sergio Ramos represents an awful example to future generations of football players," reads the petition description on Change.org. "Instead of winning matches fairly, he uses tricks that defy the spirit of the game and fair play.

"UEFA and FIFA should take measures against Ramos and similar players, using the video recordings of matches to keep the spirit of the game."

An Egyptian lawyer launched a €1billion lawsuit against Ramos on Monday, but Salah is confident he will be ready for the World Cup.

In an appearance on Egyptian television channel Sada El-Balad, Bassem Wahba announced he had filed a complaint to FIFA and accused Ramos of a deliberate act and inflicting "physical and psychological harm" upon a nation and its most celebrated footballer.

"Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished about his actions," he claimed. "I've filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA.

"I'll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion, for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people."

Liverpool physio Ruben Pons thinks the forward, who has travelled to Spain for treatment, will be out of action for approximately three weeks.

Egypt begin their Group A campaign against Uruguay in Ekaterinburg on June 15.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue