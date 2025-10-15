Football Mohun Bagan Beat United SC 2-0, Book Spot in IFA Shield Final Against East Bengal By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 18:18 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mohun Bagan booked their place in the IFA Shield 2025 final with a 2-0 win over United Sports at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on Saturday. The victory sets up a high-voltage Kolkata Derby in the final against East Bengal at Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on October 18.

The Mariners took the lead just before half-time through captain Dimitri Petratos, whose free-kick was initially saved by United goalkeeper Subrata, but he pounced on a defensive lapse to tap home. The second goal came early in the second half via an own-goal off Ankan Bhattacharya, following a Robson free-kick that was shot by Jason Cummings.

Off the field, Mohun Bagan supporters continued their protests, raising banners and slogans demanding changes in club management and questioning its contract with Super Giant. Despite the unrest, the team's performance on the pitch remained unaffected.

Coach José Molina opted to leave Jamie Maclaren out of the starting XI, instead pairing Petratos with Jason Cummings upfront. Brazilian midfielder Robson played a pivotal role, orchestrating attacks from midfield and linking up well with forwards, while Thapa and Dipendu controlled the midfield tempo.

United SC tried to exploit counter-attacking opportunities, with Nigerian striker Christopher Chizoba testing Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Zahid, but the Mariners' defence, including Mehtab Singh, held firm. Early chances went begging, including an opportunity for Abhishek Singh, but the team maintained pressure and eventually broke the deadlock through Petratos.

In the second half, Alberto Rodríguez replaced Tom Aldred, and the team doubled its lead within minutes. Molina later introduced Maclaren, Suhail Bhat, and Dipendu Biswas to reinforce the attack. United SC had brief moments of threat, including a blocked shot by Seilo Toure, but could not score. Maclaren's late goal was ruled offside, leaving the score at 2-0.

Mohun Bagan's composed display ensured a confident win, highlighting their tactical flexibility and resilience amid off-field distractions. With this victory, they advance to the IFA Shield final, setting up a thrilling showdown with East Bengal, promising another memorable chapter in Kolkata football.