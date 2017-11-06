Football

Mohun Bagan, East Bengal denied AFC licence; Aizawl, BFC awarded permit

By: PTI
Among eight applicants, only Aizawl FC and Bengaluru FC were awarded the AFC license
New Delhi, November 6: The All India Football Federation denied I-League giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal the AFC license for the 2017/18 season, and awarded the license to reigning I-League champions Aizawl FC and Bengaluru FC.

Eight clubs -- Aizawl FC, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Bengaluru FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Churchill Brothers, Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab FC -- applied for the AFC and National Licenses for the season 2017-18. The AIFF's Club Licensing Committee -- First Instance Body -- met here on Monday (November 6) and evaluated the applications made by licence applicants for AFC Club Competitions 2017-18.

"After going through the reports, the members of the committee unanimously decided to award the AFC License to Aizawl FC and Bengaluru FC only," the AIFF said in a statement. "The committee further decided to convene another meeting in the near future to decide the results of the applications made by the same clubs for National Club Competitions."

