Football Mohun Bagan Requests Venue Change for AFC Champions League Match Against Sepahan Due to Safety Concerns Mohun Bagan has requested a venue change for their AFC Champions League match against Sepahan due to safety concerns regarding foreign players' visas. Despite the club's preparations, uncertainty remains over travel restrictions. Sepahan insists all visas are cleared for Mohun Bagan's squad. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 21:01 [IST]

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning champions of the Indian Super League, have approached the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to relocate their AFC Champions League 2 match against Sepahan SC from Iran. The fixture is scheduled for September 30, but the club has expressed safety concerns.

Despite having applied for visas and arranged travel, uncertainties remain regarding the participation of foreign players Tom Aldred, Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren, and Jason Cummings due to additional restrictions for UK and Australian nationals in Iran.

The Sepahan manager has assured that there are no issues from their side. "Visas have been issued to every Mohun Bagan squad member, including their foreign players. There is no issue from our side," he stated. Mohun Bagan clarified that they are not refusing to travel but want the AFC to address their concerns. Not showing up could lead to severe penalties and affect future participation of Indian clubs in ACL 2.

Foreign Player Quota in Super Cup

In another development, Mohun Bagan has reached out to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) regarding the upcoming Super Cup. They have requested that the foreign player quota be limited to four instead of the proposed six. The federation plans to allow clubs to register and field up to six foreigners this year. Mohun Bagan argues that a cap of four would provide more opportunities for Indian players.

The AIFF had previously allowed six foreigners in competitions because many top domestic players were on national duty. Mohun Bagan cited AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey's earlier remarks supporting fewer foreigners in domestic competitions for the benefit of the national team. East Bengal also sought clarity on this rule earlier this month.

Upcoming Fixtures and Tournament Details

Mohun Bagan faces two consecutive away games against Sepahan on September 30 and Jordan's Al Hussain on October 21. Last season, Mumbai City FC had to play in Tehran without key foreign players. The group stage draw for the Super Cup will be held virtually on Thursday, with the tournament starting in Goa on October 25.

Odisha FC has opted out of the Super Cup, but other ISL clubs will participate along with four I-League teams: Inter Kashi, Real Kashmir, Gokulam Kerala, and Rajasthan United. Traditionally marking the end of the season, this year's Super Cup will kick off the domestic calendar amid uncertainty about the top-tier ISL.

The winners of the Super Cup will secure a spot in the AFC Champions League 2 qualifiers for the 2026-27 season. This change highlights a shift in how domestic football tournaments are structured in India.

With inputs from PTI