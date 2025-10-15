English Edition
Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live Streaming: Where to Watch MBSG vs USC IFA Shield Match?

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

Mohun Bagan are up against United Sports Club in the final group stage match of the IFA Shield on Wednesday (October 15) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Mariners and United, both registered a victory in their respective first match of the group stages. Mohun Bagan beat Gokulam Kerala 5-1 in their first match, while United SC also won against the Kerala team 1-0.

Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live Streaming Where to Watch MBSG vs USC IFA Shield Match

Amid this, the two teams take on each other in a crucial encounter, as the winning team will advance to the final and take on East Bengal on Saturday (October 18).

For the Mohun Bagan Super Giants, a draw would be sufficient to progress to the Final, while for United SC, a win is absolutely necessary, which would not just cause a massive upset but propel them to the final.

Mohun Bagan coach Jose Molina is expected to field a strong team for this match, as the likes of Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos will play key roles.

Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch IFA Shield Match Today?

The Mohun Bagan vs United SC match will not Telecast in India. But the match can be live-streamed via SSEN Sports app after subscription from 2:30 pm IST on Wednesday.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 13:22 [IST]
