Monaco And Manchester City Share Points In Thrilling 2-2 Champions League Encounter In a gripping Champions League match, Monaco drew 2-2 with Manchester City. Haaland scored twice for City, while Dier equalised with a late penalty.

Manchester City were unable to maintain their flawless Champions League run, drawing 2-2 with Monaco. Erling Haaland scored twice, but a late penalty from Eric Dier resulted in a draw at Stade Louis-II. Haaland's first goal came after 15 minutes, skilfully lifting the ball over Philipp Kohn. However, Jordan Teze quickly equalised with a powerful shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Before half-time, City sought to regain the lead. Phil Foden hit the crossbar, and Tijjani Reijnders was thwarted by Kohn. Haaland eventually scored his second goal in the 44th minute, heading in Nico O'Reilly's cross. The second half saw both teams attacking vigorously, but neither Folarin Balogun nor Haaland could beat the goalkeepers.

Foden and Reijnders had their shots blocked by Eric Dier and Mohammed Salisu respectively. Reijnders remained a threat for City, hitting the bar again with a left-footed strike. Monaco levelled the score in the 90th minute when Dier converted a penalty after being fouled by Nico Gonzalez.

This match marked Haaland's 50th Champions League appearance, during which he scored his 51st and 52nd goals. His tally surpasses that of nine teams in their first 50 games in the competition, including Dinamo Zagreb and Anderlecht. Despite City's attacking efforts, they couldn't secure victory.

City displayed defensive weaknesses away from home, with their attack unable to clinch another win. They recorded an expected goals (xG) of 1.37 from 19 shots compared to Monaco's xG of 1.44 from eight attempts, three of which were on target.