Monaco sign Reims defender Axel Disasi

Monaco, August 7: Monaco have signed defender Axel Disasi from Reims on a five-year deal.
The 22-year-old had been linked with a number of clubs across Europe but opted to remain in Ligue 1.
Monaco finished below Reims in the truncated league campaign but Disasi has no doubt he is taking a step up in joining Niko Kovac's side.
"I'm delighted to be involved with AS Monaco," he told the club's official website.
"This is a great opportunity for me to demonstrate my qualities at the highest level and to continue my progress at a club with high ambitions.
"I'm looking forward to starting training with my new team-mates and I'm going to put all my energy into helping the team achieve its goals at the end of the season."
