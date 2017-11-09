Morata wants Chelsea to sign Everton forward Ramirez

London, November 9: Chelsea are set to make a shock move for Everton flop Sandro Ramirez as per reports in England and it is believed that Alvaro Morata wants his compatriot to join the Blues.
The Blues forward has been in hot form for the Londoners this season, netting seven goals already this campaign. He scored the crucial winner for Chelsea on Sunday (November 5) against Manchester United as well.
However, beyond Morata, Chelsea's forwards have looked uninspiring in attack, with the likes of Michy Batshuayi failing to fire with any consistency.
Diego Costa has already left Stamford Bridge to officially link up with Atletico Madrid in January.
Now, as Antonio Conte looks to solve his forward crisis, having missed out on Fernando Llorente to Tottenham in the summer, Morata has come up with a solution.
The former Real Madrid striker has recommended Everton flop Sandro Ramirez who has failed to score in 11 appearances this season to join Chelsea.
Sandro only joined the Goodison Park ranks from Malaga in the summer for around £5million after a brilliant season in La Liga.
The Spaniard has been an utter failure so far, often being left on the bench, despite the Toffees woes in attack.
However, Sandro often took to the pitch against Morata back in their La Liga days, with the Chelsea man leaving the Bernabeu himself in the summer.
In fact, prior to his spell at Malaga, Sandro was on the books of Barcelona who are arch rivals of Morata’s former club Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, some reports are also suggesting Sandro is already angling for a move back to Spain.
The Las Palmas-born forward has failed to score in the Premier League, Europa League or Carabao Cup this season.
Yet last term, he was one of Spain's standout stars, scoring 16 times in 31 appearances at Malaga and is therefore, looking to move back to his homeland to get his form back.