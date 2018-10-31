More bad news for Real Madrid as Varane facing a month out

Madrid, Oct 31: Real Madrid have been dealt with another huge blow as according to reports, star defender Raphael Varane is set to be sidelined for a month with a thigh injury he suffered in the humiliating 5-1 Clasico defeat by Barcelona last weekend.
The World Cup-winning centre-back was withdrawn at half-time in the game and now in an official statement, the Spanish club have announced that he has suffered an adductor injury and is now being monitored closely.
However, as per Spanish media reports, the French defender will now be sidelined until late November, leaving interim coach Santiago Solari short of options in central defence.
The statement read, "After the tests carried out on Raphael Varane by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the adductor in his right leg.
"The player's situation will continue to be monitored."
The defender will now miss Real's fixtures against Melilla in the Spanish Cup on Wednesday, Saturday's league match against Valladolid, and the midweek trip to Victoria Plzen in the Champions League as well France's games in November against the Netherlands and likely Uruguay.
Apart from Varane, forward Mariano Diaz will also miss the action 10 days after picking up an injury to his right bicep while left-back Marcelo is a major doubt for their next game.
The Brazilian left-back reportedly suffered a calf injury during the El-Clasico and now could be sidelined until some time after the international break in mid-November.
Both Varane and Marcelo's absence will now give more headache to new interim manager Santiago Solari whose defence was already depleted with Dani Carvajal, Jesus Vallejo. In Frenchman's absence, Solari is expected to form a pair with Sergio Ramos and Nacho Fernandez in defence while right-back Odriozola could be deployed in the left-back role temporarily.
Madrid have had the worst start to their La Liga campaign, after losing five of their last seven games this season which saw them dismissing their manager Lopetegui, just four and a half months into his tenure. Castilla boss and former player Santiago Solari now has been handed the reins on a caretaker basis who will hope to regain the form in their next game against Melilla in the Spanish Cup this week.