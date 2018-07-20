Mourinho begins seasonal jibes at Manchester United board

Kolkata, July 20: The Premier League kick-off might be less than a month away, but that has not stopped Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho from criticising his current employers and complaining about the players at his disposal.
In United States for the pre-season tour, Mourinho cut a forlorn figure and and took subtle jibes towards the club management.
The rejection of of Alexis Sanchez’s visa initially was a big blow, and although the Chilean eventually made it, Mourinho seemed unhappy.
"Yes the pre-season is very bad, I have to say that. The only positive of this pre-season is for the young boys who can train with us and have the chance to know what it is to be a Manchester United first team player."
"I'm worried because I'm not training and then I go to the Premier League without lots of players, but it is what it is and we have to try and make the best out of it with the players we have here," Mourinho said.
United have already signed high-rated midfielder Fred along with youngster Diogo Dalot and keeper Lee Grant this summer, but Mourinho said he was in the dark as to whether any more new faces will arrive.
"I've no idea. I'm not going to lie to you, I'm not going to say somebody is coming or nobody is coming.”
"Fred we did quite a long time ago, we started the process, we lost Michael Carrick and I think Fred is the kind of player we need to complement the qualities of our midfield players. Dalot is injured, a small injury, a small surgery, we didn't want to lose him because of that and he's recovering really well and we think he can start training back in England, not ready for start of the season."
It is presumed that Mourinho is quite unhappy with the transfer policy of Ed Woodward, as his comments came on the day that Liverpool announced the arrival of Alisson Becker from Serie A giants AS Roma. United also lost out on the opportunity to sign Gareth Bale.
