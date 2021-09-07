Mumbai City FC sign experienced midfielder Bradden Inman; Aussie says have unfinished business in the ISL

Inman said, "I am pleased to join the defending champions Mumbai City FC. They have a clear goal and ambition about where they see themselves in the immediate, which is to win trophies and be one of the best clubs in Asia, and my goal will be to do my best in my bid to help the club achieve its objectives."
"It's been a wonderful experience so far, for me, to play in India, and I am really excited to have joined Mumbai City. I feel like I have unfinished business in the ISL and I can assure the Club and the fans of my hunger to win football games with my new family," he added further.
Mumbai City's Head Coach, Sergio Lobera also expressed his happiness after roping in the seasoned Aussie player who he believes will strengthen the team's attacking unit.
"We are delighted to have an experienced player like Bradden with us at Mumbai City. He's a quality player, and he is someone who will strengthen our attacking unit. His strong play-making skills will bring a lot of intensity and energy into the side. I am looking forward to working with him, and I am eager to see him make a difference for us on the pitch," said Lobera.