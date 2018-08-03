Musonda eyes Chelsea departure this summer

London, August 3: Charly Musonda is on the verge of leaving Chelsea permanently in this summer or he will be loaned out to some other club. Musonda was not in the squad of Chelsea against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup match. Instead of him, Lucas Piazon was selected, making it quite evident that Musonda is going to leave Chelsea this summer.
The 21-year-old Belgian midfielder joined Chelsea in 2012 and became a regular in the under-18, under-21 squads of Chelsea. Musonda has won the FA Youth Cup for the Blues in 2013-14 and 2014-15.
The Belgian has also won UEFA Youth League for the Blues in 2014-15 season. Following his good performance with the Chelsea reserves, many top European clubs have shown their interest to sign Musonda.
Musonda was loaned to Real Betis in the winter transfer window of 2015-16 season as he was not getting chances to play in the starting lineup of the Blues. Musonda has made 24 appearances for Real Betis and scored a goal in his one-year stint at the Spanish club.
Musonda came back to Stamford Bridge in 2016-17 season. In that season, Musonda made 7 appearances for the Blues under Antonio Conte and scored a goal. But, again he was loaned out to Celtic in the winter transfer window of 2017-18 to have a chance to play more first team football. The Belgian midfielder has made 8 appearances for the Scottish Champions side.
It is quite clear that, Musonda is not in the plan of Maurizio Sarri. So, the player is wishing to leave the club. The Belgian side Anderlecht are interested to loan in Musonda for next season. Other top European clubs like Inter Milan, AC Milan and AS Roma are also monitoring the Belgian midfielder.