PKL 2025 Points Table On September 3 After Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates- Know Standings Of All Teams

Football Julian Nagelsmann Clarifies Advice To Nick Woltemade On Bayern And Newcastle Transfer Decisions Julian Nagelsmann stated he did not discourage Nick Woltemade from joining Bayern Munich but noted that moving to Newcastle could enhance his World Cup chances. Woltemade's transfer from Stuttgart has sparked discussions about player opportunities. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 1:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Julian Nagelsmann clarified that he did not discourage Nick Woltemade from joining Bayern Munich. Instead, he suggested that moving to Newcastle United might enhance the forward's chances of playing for Germany in the World Cup. Woltemade earned his first two senior caps in June, playing in the Nations League semi-final against Portugal and the third-place match versus France.

Woltemade had an impressive season with Stuttgart, scoring 17 goals across all competitions. Twelve of these were in the Bundesliga, while five came in the DFL-Pokal, contributing to VfB's first major trophy win in 18 years. Now at Newcastle, he is expected to replace Alexander Isak after a transfer worth €80 million (£69 million).

The 23-year-old was previously linked with Bayern Munich before Newcastle approached Stuttgart. It was speculated that Germany's coach, Nagelsmann, was not supportive of this potential move. However, Nagelsmann stated that while Woltemade could have joined Bayern, it might have affected his World Cup prospects negatively.

Nagelsmann expressed regret over how publicly the situation with Bayern unfolded. "Of course, I gave him some advice," he mentioned. "I didn't say where he should move; I don't do that. But I told him that players have to play [regularly]."

Nagelsmann highlighted the importance of regular playing time for national team selection. He noted that some summer transfers resulted in players going from full-time play to minimal appearances, which isn't beneficial for a national coach. "I told Nick he was welcome to move to Bayern if he wanted to," Nagelsmann added.

"But players should also be clear that with 25% playing time, things would be tight for them for the World Cup." This advice underscores the need for consistent game time to secure a spot on the national team.

Kroos' Perspective on Woltemade's Decision

Toni Kroos, Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning midfielder, expressed surprise at Woltemade's decision not to join Bayern. On his podcast Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos said it wasn't shocking given Alexander Isak's situation at Newcastle and their search for available strikers.

"What surprises me is that he actually went there because we read he was definitely going to Bayern," Kroos remarked. This highlights how unexpected Woltemade’s choice appeared amidst strong links to Bayern Munich.

Germany will face Slovakia next in a World Cup qualifier before playing Northern Ireland in Koln on Sunday. Their Group A journey is yet to begin, with Luxembourg being another competitor in their group.