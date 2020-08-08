Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Napoli must 'climb Everest' to beat Barcelona - Gattuso

By Tom Webber
Barcelona may have surrendered their title in LaLiga but Gennaro Gattuso is wary of the threat they will still pose to Napoli
Barcelona may have surrendered their title in LaLiga but Gennaro Gattuso is wary of the threat they will still pose to Napoli

Milan, August 8: Napoli will have to "climb Everest" if they are to overcome Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 tie this weekend, says Gennaro Gattuso.

Following a 1-1 draw in Italy back in February, Barca have a narrow advantage due to the away-goals rule ahead of the return game at Camp Nou on Saturday.

The Blaugrana have been disappointing since the restart – they surrendered a two-point lead in LaLiga to finish five adrift of eventual champions Real Madrid – leading to speculation over head coach Quique Setien's future.

However, Napoli boss Gattuso still considers overcoming Barca to reach the quarter-finals in Lisbon to be one of the toughest challenges his team could face.

"They are used to winning and I know that when you get used to winning you always want to do it. Tomorrow we have to climb Everest," Gattuso said on Friday.

"In recent months I have heard many jokes, like 'Barcelona are not in shape', but if you go and watch them there are some players who put on a show.

"We know it will be a very difficult match for us. We know what kind of team awaits us and we know we will have to make a great performance, both technically and tactically, and maybe that won't even be enough.

"We know we're facing great champions. You need a great game to come out with a good result."

Gattuso provided a positive update on the fitness of Lorenzo Insigne, who limped off during last weekend's victory over Lazio with a groin injury.

"Yesterday he trained at 50 per cent. Today he was at 100 per cent with the team," said Gattuso.

"I want to know he feels 100 per cent tomorrow. If he is not, he will not be on the pitch from the first minute. If he is at 100 per cent he will play and help us make a great game."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JUV 2 - 1 LYN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue