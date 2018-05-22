Navas confident of Madrid's chances against Liverpool

Bengaluru, May 22: Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas believes he has the best defence in front of him.
Real Madrid will wrap up the ongoing season on Saturday (May 26) after the Champions League final against the Premier League team Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium (Kiev, Ukraine).
It is the third consecutive UCL final for Real Madrid who are eyeing a hat-trick of the premier UEFA competition.
And goalkeeper Navas is confident about team's chances as he believes that they have best defence.
"I've the best defence in the world, I trust my teammates fully," Navas was quoted as saying in Spanish daily Marca.
Though the Spanish club is the favourite, they have guarded themselves against complacency.
Navas spoke on that, "It's very nice to play a third successive final, we'll approach it with humility because we always respect our opponents, even when we're considered the favourites. We've a team with players that have lots of experience, but this doesn't mean we'll relax."
However, Real Madrid has not a good domestic season as they finished third in Spanish La Liga. Moreover, in the Copa del Rey, they were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Leganes despite having a 1-0 away lead in the first leg against Leganes.
The defence was a big let down the whole season and that hugely affected their performance.
While Liverpool has the strong attacking side under the Jurgen Klopp’s management, Navas accepts that challenge.
"The challenge in the final is significant. We know exactly the type of team they're. They've players who can make a difference," said Navas.
Though Navas made some mistakes against Juventus and Bayern Munich, he has mostly done a brilliant job under the bar.
Talking about his performance, Navas told, "After Bayern Munich, I came away very happy on a personal level, it was a great result for the team.”
Navas also spoke that the big fan support motivates a team very much to perform well on the ground. He said on that, "When you get to the stadium for a final and see all the supporters, it's like injecting something into a vein, you feel incredibly motivated."
