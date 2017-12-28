Nemanja Matic played key role in my goal - Steven Defour

Bengaluru, December 28: Burnley midfielder Steven Defour has revealed that Nemanja Matic played a key part in his recent freekick goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford which ended in a 2-2 draw.
The Clarets forward Ashley Barnes opened the scoring via a set piece error by United's defence to take a lead only at three minutes into the game. Later the high flying Dyche's side took a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford when midfielder Defour fired an unstoppable free-kick past United goalkeeper David De Gea.
After the game the Belgian goal scorer, made an astonishing claim stating that he would not have even taken the free kick if Nemanja Matic had not changed his position.
Defour was standing over the ball alongside team-mate Gudmundsson and according to him, it was decided that the Iceland international would take the kick, however, when Matic stepped a little bit to the right in order to open a gap, Defour made a change of heart and decided to go for it himself.
“I was discussing it with Johann just before,” Defour explained.
“We were watching the wall and Johann said he could get it across the wall but then Matic just stepped to the right and I said 'you can’t get it, let me take it’ and it went straight in.
However, the match finished in a draw after substitute Jesse Lingard scored twice to draw level which might have been hard for the determined Clarets who were leading until the 91st minute, but, Defour stated that they were happy to claim one point.
“It was almost (so much more),” the midfielder added. “We fought all game. Especially in the first half we played very well.
“United played a bit slowly in the first half, which gave us a chance to play and we tried to do that.
“We were good, scored an early goal and had the game under control.
“In the second half, of course United had to put on pressure and take a lot of risk and they were rewarded at the very end.
“United also have qualities and they got the goal at the end but that doesn’t change the way we performed. I think we performed well.
“That was the right way to respond and I hope we can get another positive result at Huddersfield.”