Argentina vs Venezuela Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi in WC Qualifiers Match?

Football Matty Cash Secures Dramatic Equaliser As Poland Draws 1-1 With Netherlands In World Cup Qualifying In a tense World Cup qualifying match, Matty Cash scored a stunning equaliser for Poland, drawing 1-1 with the Netherlands. The result keeps both teams level at the top of Group G. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 2:44 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Matty Cash scored a stunning equaliser as Poland drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in their World Cup qualifying match. The Dutch, led by Ronald Koeman, seemed poised for a third consecutive Group G victory after Denzel Dumfries' header gave them the lead. However, Aston Villa's Cash found the net in the 80th minute to level the score.

The Netherlands began strongly, with Tijjani Reijnders hitting the post and Cody Gakpo coming close. Memphis Depay's corner set up Dumfries to head home at the back post. Before halftime, Piotr Zielinski narrowly missed for Poland. Despite their early dominance, the Netherlands couldn't extend their lead.

Eight players from Premier League clubs started for the Netherlands in Rotterdam: Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Reijnders (Man City), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Xavi Simons (Tottenham), and Gakpo (Liverpool). This marked a historic first for the Dutch team.

A VAR review confirmed Cash's goal was onside, allowing Poland to secure a point. This result keeps them level with both Finland and the Netherlands at the top of Group G. Cash had six attempts during the match, accounting for half of Poland's total shots.

Cash was instrumental for Poland, having four touches inside the opposition box—a joint-high for his team. His goal came from a chance rated at just 0.04 expected goals (xG). Despite featuring several Premier League stars, it was Cash who made a significant impact on this occasion.

This match highlighted how even with numerous top-flight players, success isn't guaranteed. The draw leaves all three teams—Poland, Finland, and the Netherlands—tied at the top of their group as they continue their quest for World Cup qualification.