Netherlands 3-2 Wales: Depay delivers again at the death

By Kyle Goldsmith
Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay

Amsterdam, June 15: Memphis Depay snatched a 3-2 Nations League victory for the Netherlands as late drama in Rotterdam denied Wales, who thought a late Gareth Bale penalty had secured a point.

First-half goals from Cody Gakpo and Noa Lang put the hosts two up, but a Brennan Johnson goal and a stoppage-time Bale spot-kick looked to have earned Wales a draw.

However, Oranje talisman Depay subsequently grabbed a winner to spark wild celebrations in the home ranks.

A third victory in four matches at the end of a long season continued a strong Nations League campaign for the Netherlands, who remain top of the group while Wales are bottom and winless.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 2:30 [IST]
