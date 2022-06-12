Netherlands 2-2 Poland: Depay misses late penalty after stirring comeback

Memphis Depay missed a stoppage-time penalty that would have completed a sensational turnaround for the Netherlands, who consequently drew 2-2 with Poland.
Despite leaving Robert Lewandowski on the bench for the entire Nations League Group A4 match, Poland put themselves in a commanding position through goals from Matty Cash and Piotr Zielinski.
However, Davy Klaassen equalised two minutes later and within five the Netherlands were level thanks to Denzel Dumfries.
A handball by Cash gifted Depay a chance to score the winner from the penalty spot, but the Barcelona attacker hit the upright and the spoils were shared.
Poland took the lead when Cash picked up the ball on the right and drilled his first international goal into the bottom-left corner with a fine finish.
Netherlands responded well but were two behind when Zielinski was teed up for a simple finish by Przemyslaw Frankowski following an excellent ball in behind by Krzysztof Piatek – though VAR was required to overturn an offside decision in the build-up.
Klaassen quickly reduced the arrears when he volleyed Daley Blind's cross home and Louis van Gaal's men were soon level as Dumfries' deflected effort was permitted by VAR after the offside flag initially went up.
Cash handled the ball after Lukasz Skorupski kept Depay at bay and referee Halil Umut Meler pointed to the spot having reviewed footage of the incident.
Depay was unable to take advantage of the opportunity and he also had a header tipped over by Skorupski as Netherlands ended up missing out on the win.
What does it mean? A missed opportunity
Depay's missed penalty ended up costing the Netherlands a chance to take a significant step towards the Nations League finals.
With Belgium held to a 1-1 draw by Wales, Van Gaal's men would have been five points clear at the top of Group A4 had Depay converted his spot-kick.
Instead, their run of five straight wins against Poland came to and.
What a difference 274 seconds makes
The Netherlands' second-half comeback was as quick as it was unexpected. Klaassen scored 135 seconds after Poland went 2-0 up, and it was only another 139 seconds until Dumfries' equaliser.
Drama for Depay
Depay's wait to draw level with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar in the Netherlands' all-time scoring list continued after he became the first player to miss three penalties for the national team.
What's next?
Netherlands host Wales at De Kuip on Tuesday (June 14), while Poland have a meeting with Belgium in Warsaw to come.