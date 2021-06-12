Netherlands vs Ukraine: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 12: The Netherlands will make their long-awaited return to a major international tournament at Euro 2020 after seven years away from the picture when they encounter Ukraine at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam.
The Oranges are the favourites to top Group C but the Ukraine side under Shevchenko has appeared to be a difficult side to beat in recent international matches. Considering both these nations expecting to progress to the knockout stages, this meeting could play a key part in determining which side tops the group.
Match Details
Date: 14th June 2021 (IND)
Time: 12:30 am (IST)
Venue: Amsterdam Arena; Netherlands
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV, JioTV
Key Players to Watch Out:
Netherlands: The Dutch squad is full of talented individuals however the team will mostly rely on the output of forward Memphis Depay. This season, the Lyon man has been a revelation for his club, contributing 34 goal involvements (22 G, 12 A) in all competitions. His current form will be crucial not only for this match but throughout the tournament.
Ukraine: Andriy Yarmolenko may have had a hot and cold club campaign but he is unquestionably the star of Ukraine’s national football squad. The 31-year-old has 40 goals for the national side and could be their main man in this competition.
Head-to-Head:
Netherlands wins: 1
Draws: 1
Ukraine wins: 0
Last meeting: Netherlands 1-1 Ukraine
Dream11 Prediction:
This should be an exciting game of football and whilst the Netherlands will be the favourites to win, Ukraine have every ammunition to cause an upset. Ukraine has been doing admirably well under Shevchenko’s management but Netherlands’ individual talent may provide them with an advantage in this encounter.
Netherlands Predicted XI (5-3-2): Maarten Stekelenburg; Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal; Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong; Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst
Ukraine Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Andriy Pyatov, Oleksandr Karavayev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Taras Stepanenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Oleksandr Zubkov; Roman Yaremchuk
My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper - Maarten Stekelenburg
Defenders - Owen Wijndal, Denzel Dumfries, Vitaliy Mykolenko
Midfielders - Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko
Strikers - Memphis Depay (C), Roman Yaremchuk (VC)