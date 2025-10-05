Super League Kerala 2025 Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Teams, Venues, Format - All You Need To Know

Football Gary Neville Criticises Liverpool's Useless Forward Line Following Chelsea Defeat After Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, Gary Neville criticises the team's forward line for their lack of effectiveness and poor decision-making during crucial moments. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

Liverpool's recent performance against Chelsea ended in a 2-1 defeat, marking their third consecutive loss. Despite Cody Gakpo's equaliser after Moises Caicedo's early goal, Liverpool conceded another stoppage-time goal from Estevao. This pattern of conceding late goals has been evident in four of their seven Premier League matches this season.

Gary Neville expressed disappointment with Liverpool's forward line following the match. He noted that after Gakpo's equaliser, Liverpool managed only six shots, none on target. In contrast, Chelsea hit the woodwork before securing victory through Estevao. Neville highlighted the lacklustre performance of Liverpool's midfield and forwards in the final minutes.

Throughout the game, Liverpool had just two shots on target, despite an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.0. Ryan Gravenberch contributed one shot six minutes into the second half. Alexander Isak had a quiet game, generating only 0.1 xG from his single attempt. Mohamed Salah created four chances but struggled with finishing.

Neville criticised Liverpool's inability to capitalise on their equaliser. He stated on the Gary Neville Podcast, "I thought after they scored, I was really disappointed in their level of performance." He emphasised that while Liverpool's defensive issues are notable, their offensive shortcomings were more significant in this match.

Neville praised Salah for his consistency and brilliance but pointed out some poor decision-making during the game. He also mentioned Isak's initial sharpness but noted his inability to maintain it throughout the match. Florian Wirtz was also criticised for his lack of maturity and understanding of the game when he came on as a substitute.

The Reds' failure to secure a win against Chelsea means they won't enter the international break at the top of the table. Arsenal's victory on Saturday propelled them to first place, and Liverpool could drop to third if Crystal Palace defeats Everton by weekend’s end.

Future Prospects for Liverpool

Neville believes Liverpool has work to do but remains optimistic about their potential due to their experienced players and world-class manager. He stressed that full-backs need to improve and Wirtz must learn how to connect better with Isak and other forwards.

Neville concluded by stating that despite recent setbacks, Liverpool possesses the talent and leadership necessary to address these challenges effectively.