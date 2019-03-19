Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

New date for Manchester City v Cardiff game

By Opta
RaheemSterlingGregCunningham - cropped

London, March 19: Manchester City's Premier League home game against Cardiff City has been moved forward to Wednesday, April 3.

The fixture had been due to take place on Saturday, April 6 before Pep Guardiola's side progressed to an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton and Hove Albion to be played on the same date.

The EFL Cup winners are two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with a game in hand in their title defence and face an all-English Champions League quarter-final against Tottenham – the first leg taking place three days after they face Brighton at Wembley.

If City get past Tottenham to reach the final four of the Champions League, they will end up playing every weekend and midweek from the resumption of the Premier League on March 30 until the end of the top-flight season.

Cardiff sit third bottom in the Premier League relegation zone but have played one game fewer than Burnley, who are two points better off in 17th.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 21:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue