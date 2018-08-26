Newcastle United 1 Chelsea 2: Yedlin own goal seals controversial win; Fulham secure full points

London, August 26: DeAndre Yedlin's late own goal ensured Maurizio Sarri's perfect start to life in the Premier League continued as Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-1 in a frantic and controversial finish.
Chelsea had appeared to have adapted quickly to Sarri's famously expansive style of play, winning their opening two league games after being well beaten by Manchester City in the Community Shield.
Match stats | Saturday recap | Manchester United vs Tottenham preview
However, they came up against a stubborn and well-organised defence at St James' Park and struggled to break Newcastle down despite a dominance of possesion that bordered on the ridiculous.
The visitors were handed a huge boost 14 minutes from time as referee Paul Tierney ruled Fabian Schar had fouled Marcos Alonso in the box, despite replays suggesting the Switzerland international had got his foot to the ball.
Eden Hazard, making his first start for Chelsea since helping Belgium to the semi-finals of the World Cup, dispatched a confident penalty, although Martin Dubravka got a fingertip to the ball.
It was Chelsea's turn to feel aggrieved when Yedlin appeared to elbow Olivier Giroud in the build-up to Joselu heading a near-post equaliser, but the American handed Chelsea three points by inadvertently turning in Marcos Alonso' first-time effort.
70 - Eden Hazard’s goal was his 70th for Chelsea in the Premier League - overtaking Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in third (69); only Frank Lampard (147) and Didier Drogba (104) have scored more for the Blues. Special. pic.twitter.com/ARNDX2xTvm— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 26, 2018
Jorginho put on a passing clinic during the first half. The Italy international's distribution from midfield was impressive and, remarkably, he completed 19 more passes than the Newcastle XI combined in the first 45 minutes, which ended goalless.
Jorginho completed 86 of his 92 attempted passes - 93.5 per cent - compared to Newcastle's team total of 67.
The Brazil-born star arrived at Chelsea from Napoli during the close-season, following manager Maurizio Sarri.
Fulham secure full points
Meanwhile in London, Jean Michael Seri and Andre Schurrle both scored their first goals for the club as Fulham claimed their first points since returning to the Premier League with a 4-2 win over Burnley.
Aleksandar Mitrovic also netted a three-minute brace for Slavisa Jokanovic's side, who confidently shrugged off the disappointment of successive defeats back in the top flight to get off the mark at the third attempt.
Jeff Hendrick struck six minutes after Seri's spectacular early opener and a close-range James Tarkowski finish late in a five-goal first half gave Burnley hope they could yet add to the lone point they have managed in a sluggish start to the new season.
But Mitrovic scored twice with his head in between Burnley's goals and a deserved late strike for Schurrle left Sean Dyche - who knows his side are teetering on the edge of Europa League elimination after a 3-1 defeat at Olympiacos on Thursday - with mounting problems to solve.