Newcastle United ready to sell three players in January

Bengaluru, December 24: Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez will listen to offers for out-of-favour trio Jack Colback, Mohamed Diame and Rolando Aarons in January.
With Amanda Staveley's proposed £300million takeover of the Magpies edging closer, the club are looking to raise funds and free up some of the wage budget, according to the Chronicle.
Colback, who joined Newcastle in 2014 from rivals Sunderland, has been frozen out of the side this season, and has failed to make a single appearance thios campaign under the Spanish boss.
He caused uproar from fans when he left the Black Cats after declaring his love for his new side when he completed a free transfer to St James' Park from their biggest rivals.
The midfielder said: "I’m absolutely delighted. To come to the team I supported as a boy, my hometown team, will be really special for me.
“It was an opportunity I couldn’t let slip. If you asked fans around the world the one thing they’d like to do before they die, it would be to play for the team they support and I’ve got the chance to do that.
“I’ve only got good things to say about Sunderland, they gave me my chance and I want to thank the fans and the club for all their support.
“I hope they can understand the chance I’ve had here to move to my boyhood club. Now I can’t wait to pull on the black and white shirt at St. James’ Park for the first time.”
Colback played a bit-part role for the Magpies last season but was deemed surplus to requirements this summer by Benitez but could not find bidders for him.
Situation is pretty much the same for Diame and Aarons too while Benitez is also looking to offload Henri Saivet and Massadio Haidara.
The Magpies are determined to bring a new striker in January to challenge Dwight Gayle, Joselu, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ayoze Perez, with Islam Slimani a reported target.
Howver, they could be making an audacious attempt to sign out of favour Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge too.