Neymar Expresses Extreme Shame Following Santos' Heavy 6-0 Defeat To Vasco Da Gama

After a crushing 6-0 defeat to Vasco Da Gama, Neymar expressed deep shame over Santos' performance. The loss marked the largest of his career and led to the dismissal of head coach Cleber Xavier.

By

Neymar was visibly emotional after Santos suffered a crushing 6-0 defeat against Vasco Da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A. This marked the heaviest loss of Neymar's career and the first time Santos conceded six goals at home in this competition. The defeat left Neymar feeling deeply ashamed, as he expressed his disappointment with their performance.

Philippe Coutinho was instrumental for Vasco, scoring twice in the second half. Lucas Piton, David, Rayan, and Danilo Neves also found the net, leading to Vasco's biggest league win in 17 years. Santos struggled throughout the match, managing to hit the woodwork once through Alvaro Barreal when they were already trailing 1-0.

Neymar Ashamed After Santos' Heavy Defeat

Santos' head coach Cleber Xavier was dismissed following this defeat. The club expressed gratitude for his efforts and wished him well in future endeavours. Xavier had been with the team since April, overseeing 15 games with only five wins under his belt. His tenure ended with Santos just two points above the relegation zone.

The team's lacklustre performance saw them fail to capitalise on their chances, scoring none of their nine shots on target while Vasco scored six times from theirs. Despite having an expected goals (xG) figure of 2.0, Santos couldn't convert opportunities into goals.

Neymar openly acknowledged his feelings of shame and disappointment after the game. "I'm ashamed. I'm totally disappointed with our performance," he stated. He also recognised fans' rights to express their frustration but urged them to avoid violence during protests.

Neymar further shared that his tears were out of anger and frustration over the situation, admitting he felt powerless to change it all by himself. "The tears were from anger, from everything," he confessed about his emotions post-match.

This defeat has placed Santos precariously close to relegation territory, just one spot above Vasco who climbed out of the bottom four with this victory. The loss has intensified pressure on the team as they strive to improve their standing in upcoming matches.

Story first published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 16:01 [IST]
