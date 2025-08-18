Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Neymar leaves pitch in Tears after Biggest Defeat of his Career, Video goes Viral By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 12:48 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Neymar is an emotional character, who doesn't shy away from showing his emotions on football field. And recently, an incident has caught the eye.

Neymar has shown visible emotion on the pitch, including after injuries and difficult defeats. But in the Brazilian Serie A match for Santos, the player was in tears after despair.

Why was Neymar crying?

Neymar was seen crying and leaving the field after Santos FC's 0-6 loss against Vasco da Gama in a Brazilian Serie A relegation match. This match marked the worst defeat of Neymar's professional club career.

Former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho scored a brace as Vasco decimated Santos, and Neymar played the full 90 minutes. The heavy defeat had serious implications for Santos, a club fighting to avoid relegation from the Brazilian top flight. Neymar, who returned to Santos earlier in the year after several years playing in Europe, was visibly emotional after the game. He was consoled by coaching staff as he left the pitch.

Neymar in Tears after Santos defeat - Watch

Reports indicate that Neymar's tears reflected frustration and disappointment at both the team's performance and the significance of the result. The lopsided scoreline highlighted Santos' defensive weaknesses and difficulty competing in crucial matches this season. Santos are currently placed 15th in the league table with 21 points in 19 matches, and are 6 points away from relegation zone.

Neymar's return to Santos was seen as a move to help the club strengthen its chances in the league. However, this defeat was a significant setback to those ambitions. Neymar has dealt with injuries and personal challenges in recent years, and this defeat added to the pressure he faces at his childhood club.

The Brazilian has so far netted 6 goals in 19 matches for Santos since his return to the club. He recently scored a brace against Juventude in a 3-1 win, while also managing a goal last month against Flamengo to seal a 1-0 victory. But the result against Vasco da Gama is a crushing blow.