Neymar transfer: Barcelona make their stand clear

Bengaluru, August 2: There have been intense speculation about the future of Neymar at Barcelona.
In order to clarify the situation the Spanish giants issued a statement on their website. It can be read below.
FC Barcelona statement
The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the Club in a meeting held at the Club's offices.
Faced with this position, the Club has informed them they refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of 1 July totals 222 million euros which will have to be deposited in its entirety.
Furthermore, in reply to the claim for the contract extension bonus, the Club has once again made it clear that the amount remains deposited with a notary until the case is resolved.
The player remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions.
