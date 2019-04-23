Nice president wants to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

Bengaluru, April 23: Ligue 1 side OGC Nice’s president Gauthier Ganaye has confirmed that Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is a Summer target for the club although there could be some financial restrains.
The £18m signing from Arsenal last season has been the second choice under the Italian boss following Gonzalo Higuain's arrival but has seen lately his stakes rise following his superb spell in Europa league and his midweek strike against Brighton.
However, due to limited game time, there have been concerns that the World Cup winner come Summer could switch sides for more opportunities. The 32-year-old said last month that he wanted to move back to France after growing frustrated by a lack of playing time.
Giroud's contract expires in June although Chelsea have an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.
It apparently has alerted some of the Ligue 1 sides such as Lyon and Marseille while Nice too now have come forward expressing their desire to sign the forward.
Nice president Gauthier Ganaye in an interview has said his side could move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud although he stated that the player’s current salary may prove to be a stumbling block in any proposed deal.
"He is at the end of his contract, he still performs well at his age," Ganaye told Telefoot. "Come on, let's tell you it's possible. His salary? Yeah, it's really expensive."
"With Gilles Grimandi and Patrick Vieira, we have defined the technical profile for the different positions that we are looking to strengthen.
"So, today, we know the four or five players that interest us in that position. I am not going to give you names though."
Giroud has only scored twice in the Premier League this season but has a very powerful record in the Europa League. He has scored ten times in eleven games in Europe’s second-biggest club competition.
Sarri would be wanting to keep Giroud in the fold beyond this season as the French man has been excellent in the deputy role. However, with the veteran completely looking at regular first-team football, eventually, it may not be enough to keep a player who is unhappy about not playing.