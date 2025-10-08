Football Nico O'Reilly Expresses Immense Pride After First England Call-Up For International Fixtures Nico O'Reilly has expressed immense pride following his first senior international call-up for England. The young defender replaces Reece James for upcoming matches against Wales and Latvia, marking a significant milestone in his career. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 0:44 [IST]

Nico O'Reilly has expressed his and his family's overwhelming pride after receiving his first senior international call-up for England. The 20-year-old defender was selected by Thomas Tuchel to join the Three Lions squad, stepping in for the injured Reece James. England will face Wales on Thursday and Latvia next Tuesday. O'Reilly has played six Premier League matches this season, starting in four of them.

O'Reilly's journey began at Manchester City's Academy, where he joined at the age of eight. Over the years, he has made 28 senior appearances across all competitions. Recently, he signed a long-term contract with City that extends until 2030. This new international recognition with England adds another milestone to his growing list of achievements.

Last season, O'Reilly played a crucial role in Manchester City's Community Shield victory over Manchester United at Wembley, which ended in a penalty shoot-out. Initially a central midfielder, he transitioned to left-back under Pep Guardiola's guidance, making 21 appearances during his breakthrough season.

The young defender shared his excitement about the call-up on Manchester City's website: "I got a call from Thomas after the game and he let me know. First, I got a text—I had to double-check it—when I was on the team bus on the way back from the game." He added that Tuchel expressed enthusiasm about having him in the squad and acknowledged his consistent performance.

Reflecting on this significant moment, O'Reilly said, "Everything has happened so fast but I'm enjoying every single minute of it. It's a crazy feeling. I'm so happy to be here." He described being part of the senior squad as one of the biggest moments in both his career and life.

O'Reilly also shared that reaching the senior squad has always been a dream for him: "I wasn't expecting it. It's always been a goal and a dream of mine to be in the senior squad and now it's happened." He emphasised that playing with the seniors is where everyone aspires to be.

The young player's family expressed their pride and encouraged him to savour every moment of this experience. "They said they were so proud of me, to soak it all in, enjoy every moment and be myself," O'Reilly mentioned.