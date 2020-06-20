Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Norwich City 0-3 Southampton: Saints take big leap towards survival as Canaries look doomed

By Ryan Benson
Saints
Danny Ings was in fine fettle as he inspired Southampton to a 3-0 win at Norwich City, who appear destined for the Championship.

London, June 20: Southampton took a big step towards confirming Premier League survival in their first match back after the novel coronavirus (COVID-10) suspension, winning 3-0 at a Norwich City side looking doomed to relegation.

Daniel Farke's men began the contest brightly, with Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell looking lively, but Saints soon took hold of proceedings and rarely looked like dropping points.

The result takes Saints 10 points clear of the relegation zone, while Norwich remain five adrift at the bottom of the table, with those above them also having a game in hand.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

With the second half just three minutes old, Danny Ings – who hit the post before the interval – beat Tim Krul with a fine curling effort from just outside the box.

Southampton simply looked fitter all over the pitch at Carrow Road and it was 2-0 in the 54th minute.

Stuart Armstrong latched on to Ing's well-placed pass, cut on to his left foot and hit a fierce strike beyond the helpless Krul.

1
1059998

Former Canary Nathan Redmond sealed the win for Saints 11 minutes from time, darting past the Norwich defence and guiding a left-footed effort into the bottom-right corner.

More DANNY INGS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Man United hold Spurs in a thriller
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 0:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue