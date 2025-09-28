Unai Emery Calls On Aston Villa To Reach Their Best Level In Search Of First League Win

Football Nottingham Forest Falls To Sunderland 0-1 As Ange Postecoglou Remains Winless In Charge Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest suffered a 0-1 defeat against Sunderland, continuing his winless run. Omar Alderete scored the only goal, leaving Forest struggling in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 0:49 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ange Postecoglou's search for a first victory with Nottingham Forest continued as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Sunderland at the City Ground. Omar Alderete scored the decisive goal, extending Forest's winless streak under Postecoglou. This defeat followed four unsuccessful away matches in the Premier League, EFL Cup, and UEFA Europa League. The home debut also ended in disappointment.

Forest started poorly, allowing Alderete to head in Granit Xhaka's free-kick in the 38th minute. The ball slipped past Matz Sels into the net. Forest were unhappy with the decision leading to the free-kick, which came after Nicolas Dominguez was booked for simulation following a challenge with Trai Hume. Despite their frustration, Forest couldn't apply consistent pressure until late in the game.

Sunderland's goalkeeper Robin Roefs played a crucial role in maintaining their lead. He made two quick saves against Forest substitutes Omari Hutchinson and Igor Jesus. In the 81st minute, Chris Wood missed a clear opportunity by heading Hutchinson's cross wide. Sunderland nearly doubled their lead through Lutsharel Geertruida but held on for the win.

Sunderland are enjoying their best start to a Premier League season since 1967-68, with 11 points from six games. This is also the best start by any promoted team since West Ham United in 2012-13. Regis Le Bris' side is currently third in the league, just four points behind leaders Liverpool.

Forest's Possession Woes

Despite having 64.9% possession, Forest struggled to convert it into goals. This was their highest possession percentage since returning to the Premier League in 2022. However, they have only managed four wins out of 26 matches where they've had more than half of the possession, drawing twelve and losing ten.

Currently sitting at 16th place with five points from six matches, Forest need to improve quickly to avoid slipping further down the table. Meanwhile, Sunderland's strong start suggests they might be aiming higher this season rather than worrying about relegation battles.

No team has ever been relegated from the Premier League after collecting 11 points from their first six matches. This statistic offers hope for Sunderland as they look forward to maintaining their momentum throughout this campaign.