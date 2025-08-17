English Edition
Nottingham Forest Completes £30m Signing Of James McAtee After Hutchinson Arrival

Nottingham Forest has signed midfielder James McAtee from Manchester City for £30m, following the acquisition of Omari Hutchinson. Both players are expected to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

By

Nottingham Forest have secured the signing of James McAtee from Manchester City for £30 million. This acquisition follows closely on the heels of Omari Hutchinson's arrival, which was confirmed just hours earlier. The club announced Hutchinson's transfer as a record deal on Saturday, right before their Premier League opener against Brentford.

McAtee has committed to a five-year contract with Forest, departing Manchester City after spending 12 years there. He joined City's youth setup at age 11 and made 34 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s senior team. Recently, McAtee shone for England's under-21s, helping them retain their European Championship title.

Forest Signs McAtee for £30m After Hutchinson

The signing of McAtee and Hutchinson comes amid criticism from manager Nuno Espirito Santo regarding the club's slow transfer activity. Forest are gearing up for a Europa League campaign and had already added Dan Ndoye from Bologna, along with Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha from Botafogo. Arnaud Kalimuendo is also expected to join from Rennes for £26 million.

"I feel ready for a new challenge and the club had a great season last year, so I want to help build on that and show what I can do," McAtee expressed on Forest’s website. "I'm so happy to be here and really looking forward to getting started with my new team-mates, and I know the ambition of everyone associated with the club, which is something I want to be a part of."

As they prepare to face Brentford, Forest aim to break their streak of failing to win their opening league match in seven seasons. Their last victory in an opening game was against Millwall in 2017 in the Championship. The recent signings reflect Forest's ambitions as they look to improve their performance this season.

Story first published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 3:07 [IST]
