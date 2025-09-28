Football Nuno Espirito Santo Embraces Challenge Ahead Of First West Ham Test Against Everton Nuno Espirito Santo is set to lead West Ham in his first match against Everton. The Hammers seek improvement after a tough start to the Premier League season. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

West Ham's new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, is eagerly anticipating his debut match against Everton on Monday. The Hammers recently parted ways with Graham Potter after securing just one win in their first six matches across all competitions. Following a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, West Ham finds themselves near the bottom of the Premier League table, positioned 19th.

Nuno, who was dismissed by Nottingham Forest earlier this month, now takes charge of his fourth Premier League club after stints with Tottenham, Wolves, and Forest. "It feels good. I'm very happy to be here. I'm honoured and ready to work. I'm glad to face the challenge," Nuno expressed during his introduction. He emphasised the importance of building a strong connection between the team and its supporters.

Everton has had a promising start to their season, achieving two wins and a draw in their last four matches. However, they suffered a 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby and were eliminated from the EFL Cup following a 2-0 defeat to Wolves. Everton has struggled against West Ham at home recently, winning only once in their last five Premier League encounters.

David Moyes, Everton's manager, remains optimistic about maintaining their positive form. "We're really pleased with the way we've started the season. We've done a lot of good things, so we hope we can continue it," Moyes stated during his pre-match press conference.

Jack Grealish has been revitalised since joining Everton on loan. He ranks second in the Premier League for chances created this season with 13 and leads in fouls won with 17. Meanwhile, Callum Wilson has been prolific against Everton, scoring eight goals in his last seven league appearances against them.

West Ham's recent away form has been impressive, winning three out of their last four matches on the road. Despite conceding 13 goals this season, they have an expected goals against (xGA) total of 7.8, indicating they have allowed five more goals than anticipated.

Match Prediction: Everton Win

Everton has lost only two of their last 12 Premier League home games under Moyes' management. They aim to keep clean sheets in their first three home matches for the first time since the 1987-88 season. Both league meetings between West Ham and Everton last season ended in draws.

The Toffees have yet to concede at Hill Dickinson Stadium this season, securing a 2-0 victory over Brighton and drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa. Only Swansea City and Tottenham have achieved clean sheets in each of their opening three home league games at new stadiums.

Graham Potter's tenure at West Ham was marked by a high loss rate; he lost 52% of his games before departing earlier this week. Despite this setback, West Ham remains competitive on the road and will look to improve under Nuno's leadership as they face Everton next.

According to OPTA's win probability model, Everton holds a 52.8% chance of victory against West Ham on Monday. A draw is predicted at 24.2%, while West Ham's chances stand at 23.1%. The match promises an intriguing contest as both teams seek valuable points early in the season.