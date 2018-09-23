Football

Nuno proud of Wolves character in Man United draw

By
Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo
Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo

Manchester, September 23: Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo was proud of the character his team displayed coming from behind to secure a deserved 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Saturday (September 22).

United went into the match on the back of three successive wins in all competitions and, although Wolves started significantly brighter than their hosts, Fred gave Jose Mourinho's men an 18th-minute lead.

It did not last, however, as Joao Moutinho levelled with a fine strike just after the interval, and that proved to be enough to earn a point.

Mourinho was scathing of his team's attitude in response to their performance, saying Wolves played with the desire he wished United had.

Nuno was similarly impressed with Wolves' mentality, which filled him with pride.

"I'm proud of the way we started the game, proud of the character that we showed after when we were losing," he said.

"I'm also proud of the way that we played, the way that we defended, organised, putting bodies in front of the ball and the way that we created our chance . We played the way we wanted to play."

But Nuno is not about to let Wolves enjoy the result too much, targeting further improvement in future.

"It is not easy to come to Old Trafford. It is a fantastic club, fantastic players, fantastic manager," he added.

"We did it, let's improve, let's get better, so we can improve every week like this, this is the goal that we want to achieve."

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 0:10 [IST]
