Muneeba Ali’s Run-Out Controvery vs India Explained: Why the Pakistan Opener Was Given Out Despite Making Her Ground in CWC 2025

Football Odegaard Withdraws From Norway Duty Following Confirmation Of MCL Injury Martin Odegaard has been ruled out of Norway's upcoming international games due to a medial collateral ligament injury. Arsenal confirmed he will be assessed during the international break. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 22:56 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Martin Odegaard will miss Norway's upcoming international fixtures due to a medial collateral ligament injury in his left knee, as confirmed by Arsenal. The injury occurred during Arsenal's 2-0 victory over West Ham, where Odegaard was substituted in the first half after a collision with Crysencio Summerville. This win placed Arsenal at the top of the table before the international break.

Odegaard has now become the first player in Premier League history to be substituted before half-time in three consecutive starts. He previously faced injury setbacks against Newcastle United and Manchester City. Arsenal has not specified a timeline for his return but confirmed he will not join Norway for their matches against Israel and New Zealand.

A statement from Arsenal revealed that Odegaard will remain under assessment and treatment by their medical team at Sobha Realty Training Centre during the international break. The club aims for his swift return to action. "Martin Odegaard has been withdrawn from the Norway national team for their upcoming matches against Israel and New Zealand after sustaining a medial collateral ligament injury to his left knee during the first half in Saturday's win over West Ham United," read the statement.

After the international break, Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign with an away match against Fulham on Saturday, October 18. Just three days later, they are set to face Atletico Madrid at home in a Champions League encounter. The team hopes to have Odegaard back soon, though no specific return date has been provided.

The Gunners' captain's absence is notable as he plays a crucial role in their midfield dynamics. His recovery progress will be closely monitored by both club and fans alike, as they anticipate his return to bolster Arsenal's ongoing campaigns.