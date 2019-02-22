Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Solskjaer hoping to have Martial and Lingard fit for Liverpool clash

By Opta
Anthony Martial was injured in the Champions League match against PSG and United want him back this weekend
Anthony Martial was injured in the Champions League match against PSG and United want him back this weekend

London, February 22: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful he will have Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard available again when Manchester United host Liverpool on Sunday.

Both Martial and Lingard were forced off during United's Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last week, with Solskjaer initially suggesting the pair could be out for up to three weeks.

But the two key men are potentially back in contention for this weekend's crunch clash at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer revealed that Martial is closer to full fitness than Lingard, yet he hopes to be able to call on both men against rivals Liverpool.

"I hope and think Anthony will be ready and I hope Jesse will be ready because it's two different injuries," Solskjaer told United's official website.

"So maybe more hope than think, with Anthony as well, but he's got a chance.

"Anyway, we still hope Jesse could be ready. Let's see. We've still got a couple of days' training left and they need to be part of it."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SRL 154/10 (37.4 vs SAF 222
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue