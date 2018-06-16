Russia Tour Diary: A famous footballer now travels in free train to watch a World Cup match

Sochi, June 16: One-game wonder Aleksandr Panov spent most of the 36-hour train journey from Moscow to Sochi playing one-hit wonders on the compartment hallway and looking out of the window.
While Panov was asleep, his companion showed a Wikipedia page dedicated to the former Russia international and whispered "We are in his company."
In 1999, Panov, scored a brace against then world champions France in a Euro 2000 qualifier at the Stade de France. A promising prospect for Russia, Panov lost his way due to his alcoholism. Yet, he finished the top scorer of the Russian Premier League in 2003 by netting 23 goals for Zenit St Petersburg.
A famous Russian footballer in a free train to watch a FIFA World Cup match? Considering it was Panov, who has struggled with drugs and alcoholism, it isn't surprising.
Here was a man who invited the wrath of fans when he suddenly switched his loyalties two years ago to Spartak Moscow despite playing for Zenit in his career. He was bullied by Zenit fans at the stadium and since the incident, Panov's love for Spartak has only increased.
"For me, this match was very important because it was the second match I played for Russia. And when I go to Stade de France and see 80,000 supporters I can't describe the feeling. I managed to be confident and fight stress and took it to my advantage," Palov said.
Recalling the 1999 game against France which Ruusia won 3-2, Panov said, "It was a big moment in my career. Every player that plays against great foreign teams who are champions like I did against France, for me it was like the final game of my life. So you remember France beat Brazil 3-0 in 1998 and Zinedine Zidane scored in that World Cup final. So when I went there and scored against them, it was great because it doesn't happen everyday. We got a win and it was a very important game for us."
Life changed for Panov after that performance. He was scouted by St Etienne in the Ligue 1 and stardom immediately hit.
"Saint Etienne - it eat the time I was brought. Good times and France is a beautiful country where football is very popular. They have this level of infrastructure that we don't have in Russia. Their fans, stadiums and games are the best," he said.
But the stardom also took a toll on him.
"I played as many matches as I can for Russia and have no regrets about it. But there are many competitors for the spot. We were at the same level as other countries but time changes everything.
"After that, there were no big matches for me like Russia vs France. Other matches do not matter because of what I achieved in that game. There were no bigger ones and everything else was smaller.
"I do get recognized in many places even now. Children take my autograph if they know me and just this morning, one took a photograph with me. How do I feel? I feel nothing special because I'm involved in helping kids play football. I played for fans always and that's how it has been. For me, those who watch or have something to do with football are my brothers because we are all doing this for this great game. We are together for the same thing - football."
Panov left France for a second stint in Russia. He was with Dynamo St Petersburg, Dynamo Moscow and finally ended his career with Torpedo Moscow in 2010.
Panov says he now runs a training programme for children aspiring to be footballers.
"I'm working on development of junior football in Russia. I'm the president of a Children Football League, a non-professional league. There are Spartak, CSKA and other professional academies but I'm working with amateur children from every city in Russia."
Panov continues to live the life of a rockstar. A beer in one hand and music on the other, the 42-year-old enjoys his life.
"There are different emotions to being a fan and a player. It's the sight and emotions that not everyone can understand," he said.
"I am a fan of Spartak but I played for Zenit. It's the life and it can change. I started supporting them only for the last two years. Even today it continues."
Asked why a star like him is riding a free train, Panov said with a smile, "I have a ticket for Belgium vs Panama and I'm in this train because they don't charge any money."
(myKhel.com correspondent Aravind S is in Russia, covering the event though typically from a fan's perspective).
