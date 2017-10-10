Oscar ready to return to Europe from China

Bengaluru, October 10: Former Chelsea playmaker Oscar is eyeing a return to Europe, reports talksports.
The Brazilian left Stamford Bridge for Chinese side Shanghai SIPG in January after they forked out around £60m.
The 26-year-old was also reportedly given a contract worth around £400,000-a-week to make the move.
But now, according to Calciomercato, Oscar is eyeing up a return to Europe in the coming months.
The attacking midfielder was chased by Inter Milan before he headed to China and they have been given hope that he will come back to Europe.
That news will also alert the likes of Atletico Madrid and Juventus, who were tracking Oscar during the summer of 2016.