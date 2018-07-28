Osorio gives up Mexico job

Mexico, July 28: Mexico's Colombian coach being in Carlos Osorio, who took them to the round-of-16 at the recently concluded 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, has decided not renew his contract after being in office for three years.
Osorio, who took over El Tri in October, 2015, was expected to depart after the finals in Russia, having rejected previous offers from the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) to extend his contract.
"In my own name and in that of my backroom staff, many thanks to everyone for this unique and unparalleled professional and life experience," Osorio said in a statement published on the FMF website.
The Colombian-born coach was often treated with suspicion by Mexican fans and pundits, and supporters frequently chanted 'Osorio Out' at Mexico matches, even when they were winning.
Having led them to the #WorldCup last 16, Juan Carlos Osorio has brought almost three years as coach of 🇲🇽@miseleccionmxEN to an end.— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 28, 2018
👉https://t.co/Mlg8LM3DLb pic.twitter.com/C4LSqx9Z8U
However, that changed in Russia after Mexico beat reigning world champions Germany 1-0 in their opening match, thanks to Hirving Lozano, who finished off a flowing counter-attacking move with a crisp drive.
The Mexicans qualified second in Group F ahead of the Germans and South Korea but lost 0-2 to Brazil in the last 16, the seventh consecutive time they had gone out in the first knockout round.
"We are thankful for the passion and commitment you gave every match," tweeted FMF as a mark of respect and gratitude to Osorio for his contribution to the development of the game in Mexico.
After a deep analysis and discussion, Juan Carlos Osorio has decided to step down of the head coach charge.— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) July 27, 2018
We are thankful for the passion and commitment you gave every match. #PasiónyOrgullo 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/lm48EdKuCb
Osorio, who has extensive experience across the Americas and in Europe, speaks English fluently and has expressed an interest in coaching in Europe.
The temperamental coach had also served a six-match ban immediately after the Confederations Cup as punishment for insulting the match officials following a 1-2 defeat to Portugal in the third-placed play-off - his second indiscretion of the tournament after a foul-mouthed rant during the fractious 2-1 win over New Zealand.
(With inputs from Agencies)