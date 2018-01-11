Out of favour Liverpool star Sturridge considers Inter Milan move

Bengaluru, January 11: Daniel Sturridge has been offered an escape route from England to Italy after reports emerged that the English man is a surprise target for Inter Milan.
Sturridge moved from Chelsea to Liverpool for £13.5million in the 2013 January window and initially enjoyed a great spell under then manager Rodgers. But for the last 3-4 years, the English forward has missed well over 500 days through injury.
His consistent injury problems forced him to remain below the pecking order and he subsequently lost his place to other forwards in Liverpool. Not only to first choice Firmino but also to new addition, u21 player Dominic Solanke as well.
Sturridge until now has been regularly included in the national team, but with lack of game time, there have been concerns about his inclusion in the upcoming Russia World Cup squad.
Hence, the 28-year-old could now leave the Merseyside club to get more game time and Inter Milan are interested in signing him during the January transfer window, according to reports.
Inter currently have talisman Mario Icardi in their ranks who is currently firing in Serie A, however as a backup they only have underperforming Eder and as per reports, manager Luciano Spaletti is looking for additional reinforcement in the attacking third.
The former Roma boss is reportedly demanding a player who is versatile enough to play both in the wings as well as a striker and as per his demand, Sturridge fully fits the bill.
However, the Serie A club reportedly favours only a loan move and are targeting players who need to play regularly ahead of the World Cup and with the striker looking to rediscover his form ahead of the World Cup in Russia, this move might help both the sides in every way.
Sturridge has made just 14 appearances across all competitions this season and registered three goals and three assists. On the whole he has scored 63 goals in 163 appearances in all competitions during the six years at Merseyside.