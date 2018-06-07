Football

Ozil to miss Saudi Arabia friendly with 'minor' knee injury

Mesut Ozil has suffered a minor knee injury and will miss the friendly against Saudi Arabia
London, June 7: Mesut Ozil will miss his country's final World Cup preparation match against Saudi Arabia with a "minor" knee injury, the German Football Association (DFB) has confirmed.

Ozil scored Germany's goal in a 2-1 defeat to Austria on Saturday, but has since struggled with a bruised knee.

It has been reported that the Arsenal man has missed four days of training as a result.

While some sections of the media have suggested Ozil is a doubt for Germany's World Cup opener against Mexico on June 17, an announcement from the DFB stated his absence from Friday's game is simply "precautionary".

After facing Mexico, Germany will also play against Sweden and South Korea in Russia, as they aim to defend their World Cup title.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
