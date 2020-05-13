Football
Paqueta at home in Milan amid PSG, Juventus & Fiorentina links

By Sacha Pisani

Milan, May 13: Lucas Paqueta said he is at home in Milan and is eyeing silverware, despite uncertainty over his future.

Paqueta only joined Milan in January 2019 but the Brazilian midfielder has already been linked with a San Siro exit.

Struggling after a fast start to life in Milan, Paqueta has been linked to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, Serie A holders Juventus and Fiorentina.

But the 22-year-old appears happy with the Rossoneri, telling the club's Instagram account in a Q&A: "Milan means a new home to me.

De volta!!! 💪🏽❤️🖤

"I hope to always be very happy here and will give my all to win with this historic club.

"I love to be part of Milan, I love the food in Italy and the beauty of the Italian language. Of course, I miss Brazil, above all my family and friends."

Prior to the postponement of football due to the coronavirus pandemic, Paqueta had failed to score in any of his 17 Serie A appearances this season.

In total, Paqueta played 19 matches without scoring for Milan - who were seventh and three points adrift of the European qualifying spots through 26 games.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 5:40 [IST]
