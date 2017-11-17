Parikrama Champions League from November 23

Bengaluru, November 17: The Seventh Parikrama Champions League (PCL) will kick off at the Bangalore Football Stadium from November 23.
Sixteen schools will compete in the three-day event which is held under the aegis of All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA).
A novel feature of this year's tournament is the participation of three out-station teams including one from Dubai (the others being Kerala and Sikkim).
"We're really happy and proud to host the seventh PCL. Each year, we work towards making PCL one of the best football tournaments in the city. Through this platform, we not only want to keep the spirit and passion of this much beloved sport alive - but persistently shed light on the importance and benefits of sports in schools," said Parikrma Humanity Foundation CEO Shukla Bosewhile addressing a press conference in the city on Friday (November 17).
The one-of-its kind Under-16 invitational tournament has evolved over the years since its inception in 2011. Matches this year are of 20-minute halves each with semifinals and finals having 30-minute halves.
The best 16 players from the schools will be picked to form a Parikrma All-Stars team who will take that will take on CEOs of Bengaluru's leading corporate companies in a 20-minute exhibition match on the final day of the tournament.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Outstanding individual performances and skill will be awarded with exciting prizes.
State-of-the-art technology (bone-density test) used to determine students' ages correctly.
A special exhibition mixed match featuring both the boys and girls.
Large LED screens with custom-made animations, live video feed and a unique score tracking system.
Young players will feel like real professionals as they walk onto the field through a tunnel, being cheered on by crowds.