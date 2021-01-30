Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Paris Saint-Germain duo Verratti and Diallo test positive for COVID-19

By Nicholas Mcgee
Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain test positive for Covid 19
Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain test positive for Covid 19

Paris, January 30: Paris Saint-Germain duo Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ligue 1 champions confirmed on Friday that the pair had returned positive PCR tests and will enter self-isolation.

They will subsequently miss Sunday's game at Lorient, with PSG looking to extend their unbeaten run under head coach Mauricio Pochettino to six games.

PSG host Nimes on Wednesday before a trip to the Stade Velodrome to take on arch-rivals Marseille.

Pochettino's men are level on points with Lille at the top of the Ligue 1 table and two clear of Lyon as the nine-time champions face a rate battle to retain the title.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: VLL 1 - 3 HUE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, January 30, 2021, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 30, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More