PSG midfielder Gueye out for 10 days with hamstring injury

Paris, October 17: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye has been ruled out of action for 10 days with a hamstring injury.
Gueye, who joined PSG from Everton in July, is expected to miss their games against Nice and Club Brugge over the next week.
The Senegal international is also a major doubt for the league clash with Marseille on Sunday 27.
A statement on PSG's official website read: "Idrissa Gueye felt hamstring pain and today's exams confirmed a contracture. He will be away from training for the next 10 days."
Gueye has made eight appearances for PSG since his move, with the Ligue 1 champions winning each of those matches.
PSG discovered on Monday that star forward Neymar will miss around a month after also suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Brazil.
Thomas Tuchel's side are two points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after nine matches.