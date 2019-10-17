Football
PSG midfielder Gueye out for 10 days with hamstring injury

By
Idrissa Gueye
Idrissa Gueye has played a key role for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season but is now facing a short spell on the sidelines.

Paris, October 17: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye has been ruled out of action for 10 days with a hamstring injury.

Gueye, who joined PSG from Everton in July, is expected to miss their games against Nice and Club Brugge over the next week.

The Senegal international is also a major doubt for the league clash with Marseille on Sunday 27.

A statement on PSG's official website read: "Idrissa Gueye felt hamstring pain and today's exams confirmed a contracture. He will be away from training for the next 10 days."

Gueye has made eight appearances for PSG since his move, with the Ligue 1 champions winning each of those matches.

PSG discovered on Monday that star forward Neymar will miss around a month after also suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Brazil.

Thomas Tuchel's side are two points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after nine matches.

Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
