Neymar visits Brazil legend Pele in hospital

By Opta
Neymar visits Pele in the hospital
Neymar visits Pele in the hospital

Paris, April 9: Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar paid a bedside visit to Pele in hospital as the former Brazil star continues his recovery from a urinary tract infection.

Pele fell ill following a sponsor event in Paris last week, at which he appeared alongside Kylian Mbappe, but said he was feeling "much better" after being given a course of antibiotics.

The 78-year-old is unlikely to be discharged until the infection has fully cleared up and he had a famous visitor when Neymar stopped by on Monday (April 8).

The pair smiled as they posed for a photo that was uploaded to social media.

Neymar is himself undergoing rehabilitation from a metatarsal injury and recently returned to PSG training.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
