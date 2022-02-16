Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Real Madrid: Mbappe shows Los Blancos what they are missing with late winner

Paris, February 16: Kylian Mbappe fittingly scored a brilliant last-gasp winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
Much of the build-up to the match focused on Mbappe, given the expectation that he will join Madrid at the end of the season, and he ultimately made the difference at the Parc des Princes.
It looked as though PSG were going to be frustrated, as the France striker had previously been thwarted on a few occasions by Thibaut Courtois, who also saved a Lionel Messi penalty that Mbappe won.
But with time almost up, Mbappe finally got his goal to give PSG a slender advantage ahead of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Mbappe looked a man keen to impress right from the outset, beating Dani Carvajal and crossing for Angel Di Maria to blaze over from eight yards.
He then got in behind Eder Militao but his mishit left-footed effort was turned around the post by Courtois, who pounced on a deflected Danilo Pereira header at the resulting corner.
Madrid managed to tighten up defensively, thus keeping Mbappe quiet for the remainder of the opening 45, but he burst into life again early in the second period, forcing Courtois into a fine save down to his right.
Mbappe was unsurprisingly the source of PSG's best chance just past the hour as he won a penalty from the clumsy Carvajal, but Courtois again came to Madrid's rescue.
Just when Madrid looked to have held out a late onslaught, Mbappe collected substitute Neymar's clever backheel, jinked between two defenders and shot between Courtois' legs – with the aid of a slight deflection – to win the game.